Nurses in England, Wales and N Ireland on strike

For many people in Britain, strikes are something of the past. But right now, the UK is under a wave of industrial action involving tens of thousands of workers from a range of sectors. Now, they're joined by nurses who are on strike for the first time since NHS was founded after WW2. It’s largely over pay, which isn’t keeping pace with inflation. Lape Olarinoye reports from London.