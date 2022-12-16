December 16, 2022
UN condemns record year of Israeli violence against Palestinians
Despite being dubbed a frozen conflict, Palestine and Israel have suffered their most violent year in over a decade. Meanwhile, Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to return to office, and he will likely lead one of the most hard-line governments in the country's history. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz looks back.
