December 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will Russia respond to the deployment of US Patriot missiles to Ukraine?
The US says it is planning to send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing attacks. Political commentator John Kavulich talks to TRT World about the conflict and how the Kremlin are likely to react to this deployment of advanced weapons to the frontlines. #Ukraine #Russia #Patriotmissilesystem
How will Russia respond to the deployment of US Patriot missiles to Ukraine?
Explore