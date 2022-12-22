Is the arms industry driving climate change?

Military spending is on the rise globally. This year it passed $2 trillion for the first time. And it's not just about America, or the conflict in Ukraine. Increased spending on weapons is happening across the world in countries like China, Iran and Nigeria. This has led to criticism that governments are taking money that could be used to deal with climate change, to wage war instead, and the richest nations are the ones selling the weapons. So is the global arms trade making the climate crisis worse? Guests: Nick Buxton Researcher at Transnational Institute Pieter Wezeman Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme