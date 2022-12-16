December 16, 2022
One on One - Malta's Foreign, European Affairs and Trade Minister Ian Borg
Malta, EU member country since 2004, remains a geopolitically important island-state in the Mediterranean. TRT World sat down with Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Malta's contribution to the EU and the country's relationship with Libya and Türkiye.
