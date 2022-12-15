December 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Peru's armed forces moves in to quash protests as state of emergency declared
Peru's Defence Minister has declared a state of emergency in the country... in an attempt to quash angry protests. Demonstrations have been building across Peru for more than a week... following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo. He's since been arrested and charged with rebellion and conspiracy.
Peru's armed forces moves in to quash protests as state of emergency declared
Explore