WHO warns of 'very tough' times ahead after China's COVID exit

The World Health Organization has warned that China's rapid easing of its strict COVID-19 restrictions could lead to very tough times ahead. It's been a week since the Chinese government dismantled its zero-COVID policies, after protests broke out in the country. Now the country's top health body says it's impossible to track the true scale of infections. Independent China specialist Andrew Leung has more on China’s fight against the pandemic. #WHO #China #COVID