December 14, 2022
What are the risks that come with creating energy through nuclear fusion?
Scientists in the US have made a breakthrough: They've successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain. Researchers have long been trying to harness nuclear fusion, which is the same process that powers the Sun. Alberto Loarte, head of the ITER Organization Science Division, explains. #NuclearFusion #CleanEnergy #USA
