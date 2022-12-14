December 14, 2022
Peru's armed forces to take control of key infrastructure, airports
Peru's armed forces are set to take control of key infrastructure - including airports and power stations - as protests across the country intensify. At least seven people have been killed and major highways blocked, as thousands rally against the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. Melinda Nucifora has the latest. #peru #castillo
