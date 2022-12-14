December 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US prepares to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine
The Biden Administration could announce as early as Thursday that the US will finally send its most effective defensive weapon of war to Ukraine - the Patriot missile defence system. That's according to numerous sources at the Pentagon. Washington had long resisted the move - but Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's infrastructure has apparently changed minds.
US prepares to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine
Explore