South Africa's Ramaphosa survives impeachment vote

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has survived an impeachment vote by members of parliament. Lawmakers voted on whether to impeach Ramaphosa over a report that alleged he hid at least $580,000 at his private farm in 2020. Columnist and political commentator Solly Moeng weighs in. #Ramaphosa #impeachmentvote #SouthAfrica