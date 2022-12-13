December 13, 2022
Ukraine’s allies pledge over one billion dollars in immediate winter aid
Countries at an aid conference for Ukraine in Paris have pledged more than $1B help the country under siege, that's bracing for a harsh winter. That's according to France's foreign minister. Volodymyr Dubovyk from Odesa Mechnikov National University, who explains why this aid is needed especially in Odesa. #Ukraineaid #Russia #Odesa
