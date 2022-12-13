December 13, 2022
WORLD
Police in Bangladesh have arrested another opposition leader as the country has been gripped with mass protests. Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has been arrested for his alleged involvement in militancy. Political analyst and author Shehryar Fazli weighs in. #Bangladesh#JamaatEIslami #SheikhHasina
