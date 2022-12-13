WORLD
2 MIN READ
Is China Siding With Gulf Arab States Against Iran Over a Territorial Dispute?
It was a rare diplomatic spat between two countries with a long history of close energy and security ties. Over the weekend, Iran summoned China's ambassador to lodge an official complaint against a statement issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Tehran accused Beijing of siding with Gulf Arab states in a territorial dispute between Iran and the UAE. A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said it conveyed strong discontent against the joint China-GCC statement, which it argued, questioned Iran's territorial integrity. Tehran reportedly told the Chinese envoy, that the three islands addressed by the GCC were an integral part of Iran and will not be subject to negotiation. Iran currently maintains control of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Gulf, which are claimed by the UAE. The joint statement also called for Iran's nuclear programme to remain peaceful and for authorities to cooperate with the IAEA. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister also had a tough warning for Iran, saying all bets would be off if Tehran were to acquire nuclear weapons. Guests Jacope Scita Policy Fellow at Bourse and Bazaar Foundation Umit Alperen Assistant Professor at Suleyman Demirel University
Is China Siding With Gulf Arab States Against Iran Over a Territorial Dispute?
December 13, 2022
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us