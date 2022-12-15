WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian oil price cap: Will it work?
The G7, EU and Australia have put a price cap on Russian oil. This latest sanction against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine means they will no longer pay more than 60 dollars a barrel, regardless of the market value. Perhaps even more damaging for Russia is that insurance firms or shipping companies that do not respect the price cap will be prevented from working in European and G7 countries. So will this measure do anything to force Russia to rethink its actions in Ukraine? Or will Moscow simply find a way around it? Guests Domitilla Sagramoso Security and Development Lecturer Department of War Studies at King's College Mark Gasic International Affairs Analyst Cornelia Meyer Marco-Economist and Energy Analyst
Russian oil price cap: Will it work?
December 15, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us