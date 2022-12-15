December 15, 2022
Dania Thafer, Executive Director of Gulf International Forum
On this edition of One on One, Dania Thafer, the Executive Director of Gulf International Forum in the Middle East Institute, to talk about important topics concerning the Middle East, like: US influence in the Middle East, Iran's regional and global effects as a Middle Eastern power, and Middle Eastern cooperation among one another as the GCC.
