December 13, 2022
Farmers in Libya say emissions from oil extractions plaguing soil, water
Libya's economy is slowly recovering from years of war, producing around 1.2 million barrels of oil per day. The oil ministry says it could further expand production, but not everyone is happy about it. Farmers say their fields are being damaged by poisonous emissions, that are polluting soil and ground water, damaging crops and causing disease. Sena Saylan reports.
