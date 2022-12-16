December 16, 2022
Türkiye to open Europe's largest underground natural gas storage
A large natural gas storage facility in Istanbul will be officially inaugurated on Friday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A second storage facility is also being expanded, and will be the largest of its kind in the world. Matthew Bryza, former US deputy assistant secretary of state, weighs in on the significance of this initiative. #Türkiye #gasstorage #Europe
