December 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nuclear fusion described as the 'holy grail' of energy production
Scientists in the US have announced a big breakthrough, they've successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain. Researchers have long been trying to harness nuclear fusion - which is the same process that powers the sun. Matthew Hole, senior fellow at the Australian National University, has more on this breakthrough. #NuclearFusion #CleanEnergy #nasa
Nuclear fusion described as the 'holy grail' of energy production
Explore