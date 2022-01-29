TÜRKİYE
Bekir Bozdag becomes Turkiye's new justice minister
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a governing AK Party veteran Bekir Bozdag as the new justice minister after his predecessor stepped down.
Bekir Bozdag, a veteran at governing AK Party, currently heads Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission. / AA
January 29, 2022

Turkiye has appointed Bekir Bozdag as new justice minister as his predecessor Abdulhamit Gul stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Gul, who was running the ministry since 2017 has asked to be relieved from his post on early Saturday and it was accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to express my gratitude to him [President Erdogan] for accepting my request of being relieved from the post and I wish success to our new Minister of Justice, Mr. Bekir Bozdag," Gul said in a tweet.

Bekir Bozdag, a governing AK Party veteran, currently heads the Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission.

Bozdag, a lawyer and politician, has an undergraduate degree from the Theology Faculty and a master’s degree from the Institute of Social Sciences, Department of History of Religion at Uludag University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in law from Selcuk University.

Bozdag served as deputy prime minister in the 61st government, justice minister in the 61st, 62nd, 64th and 65th governments, deputy prime minister and government spokesperson in the 65th government.

He also was elected the head of the Constitutional Commission in the 27th Legislative Term.

SOURCE:AA
