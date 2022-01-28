WORLD
2 MIN READ
US to bolster Europe's eastern flank amid Ukraine-Russia tensions
President Joe Biden has announced he will be sending US troops to Eastern European and NATO countries "in the near term."
US to bolster Europe's eastern flank amid Ukraine-Russia tensions
US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said 8,500 troops were on "heightened alert" for possible deployment to assist NATO. / AP
January 28, 2022

President Joe Biden has said he will soon send a small number of US troops to bolster the NATO presence in Eastern Europe as tensions rise over Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.

"I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term. Not too many," Biden told reporters on return to Washington from a speech in Philadelphia.

The United States already has tens of thousands of troops stationed across mostly Western Europe, but the Pentagon is discussing sending a small number of reinforcements to the tense eastern flank.

This week, spokesman John Kirby said 8,500 troops were on "heightened alert" for possible deployment to assist NATO.

The deployment would be as much politically as militarily significant, bolstering US involvement in the brewing conflict.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but Washington fears spillover into neighboring NATO countries if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Moscow insists it does not plan to attack but has stationed more than 100,000 combat troops on the borders and is demanding that Western powers exclude Ukraine from ever joining the NATO alliance, as well as other concessions.

Biden warned in a press conference last week that a Russian assault on Ukraine would achieve the opposite to the Kremlin's stated goal.

"We’re going to actually increase troop presence in Poland, in Romania, etcetera if in fact he moves," Biden said. "They are part of NATO."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us