Turkic states call for peace after deadly shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
The Organization of Turkic States has expressed concern over the situation, urging diplomatic negotiations between the two sides and an immediate cessation of armed clashes.
Kyrgyz and Tajik frontier communities regularly clash over land and water, with border guards often drawn into the conflicts. / Reuters
January 28, 2022

The Organization of Turkic States has urged a peaceful settlement to the border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In a statement on Friday, the group condemned the use of military weapons against civilians and stressed that necessary measures should be taken to de-escalate the situation at the border between the Central Asian countries.

“We express deep concern about the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and call for an immediate cessation of the armed clashes, peaceful settlement, and stabilisation of the situation by means of diplomatic negotiations,” the statement said.

The organisation voiced support for Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for a peaceful solution to the situation. 

The group remarked that it also welcomes dialogue between the two countries based on mutual understanding, respect, co-existence and good neighbourliness.

Ceasefire announced

The group expressed hope that ongoing negotiations would help build trust and prevent future conflicts.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a prompt recovery to the wounded,” the statement added.

Tensions between the two countries flared on Thursday as border shootouts left two Tajik citizens dead.

On Friday, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to a complete ceasefire at their border.

They also agreed to withdraw additional forces and vehicles sent to the border, open the Batken-Isfana highway to traffic and conduct joint patrols in border areas to prevent conflict.

