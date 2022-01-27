WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine hails 'constructive' talks in Paris to ease tensions with Russia
Envoys from Moscow and Kiev have agreed to observe a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where government forces have been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014.
Ukraine hails 'constructive' talks in Paris to ease tensions with Russia
A Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border has raised fears the Kremlin is planning a military intervention in its pro-EU neighbour. / Reuters
January 27, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the outcome of talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials in Paris earlier this week aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Zelenskyy "positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful negotiations in two weeks in Berlin," his press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Envoys from Moscow and Kiev on Wednesday agreed after talks that all parties should observe a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where government forces have been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

"For our state, the first priority today is to achieve stable and unconditional silence in the Donbas," Zelenskyy's press service quoted him as saying, referring to the areas in eastern Ukraine by their collective name.

"The ceasefire regime must be guaranteed and reliable, and it is the basis on which the next steps can be taken."

A 2015 ceasefire deal — bolstered in 2020 — helped end the worst fighting over two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives.

A Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border has raised fears the Kremlin is planning a military intervention in its pro-EU neighbour.

READ MORE: Kremlin: Russia’s main security demands not addressed but talks possible

READ MORE: US rejects Russia demand on Ukraine, offers ‘diplomatic path’ out of crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us