WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's state broadcaster 'hacked' ahead of Iranian Revolution anniversary
Pictures and voices of leaders of the exiled opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran appeared on state-affiliated broadcast channels.
Iran's state broadcaster 'hacked' ahead of Iranian Revolution anniversary
Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan and Radio Payam, according to Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi. / AFP
January 27, 2022

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds as the country prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 revolution.

During the hack on Thursday, pictures of leaders of the exiled opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) appeared on state TV.

"During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One," IRIB said, a phrase Iran's clerical rulers use to refer to MEK.

Group leaders Maryam and Masoud Rajavi appeared and a man's voice could be heard chanting "Salute to Rajavi, death to (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!", according to videos posted on social media.

Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi said the case was under investigation.

"This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems," Dadi told state TV channel IRINN.

"Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan and Radio Payam," he added, referring to other state-affiliated broadcast channels.

READ MORE: MEK: Who is this Iranian ‘cult’ backed by the US?

Series of cyberattacks

The MEK presents itself as an alternative to Iran's theocracy and is the main faction within the exiled opposition umbrella organisation, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

In the past, Iran has been targeted by a series of cyberattacks such as one last year in October that disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline.

Iran has said it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed on arch-foes United States and Israel.

The United States and other Western powers meanwhile have accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their online networks.

Iran will hold official celebrations in early February to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the revolution that toppled US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

READ MORE: Trial of Iranian involved in 1988 mass executions starts in Sweden

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us