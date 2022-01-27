WORLD
Kremlin: Russia’s main security demands not addressed but talks possible
The United States refuses to compromise on Russia's primary demand, banning Ukraine from joining NATO, yet there is "hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions".
Tensions between Russia and the West have reached a post-Cold War peak after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion. / Reuters
January 27, 2022

Russia's main concern has not been addressed in a United States response to its security proposals to end tensions over Ukraine, but Moscow says it would be possible to move forward.

"There was no positive response to the main question" of Moscow's request for a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

But "there is a response which gives hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions," he added.

"It cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

Nevertheless, Moscow will not respond hastily according to Peskov, who said "Let's not rush into assessments, it takes time to analyse."

A post-Cold War peak in tensions

Peskov said the documents, delivered by Washington in coordination with its NATO allies on Wednesday, were in the hands of President Vladimir Putin.

Washington and NATO had requested the documents remain confidential, but that given how many details had already been revealed by Western officials "it really might not be worth it", he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West have reached a post-Cold War peak after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion.

Russia denies any plans to invade but last month put forward demands of wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

The United States on Wednesday delivered a reply in co-ordination with NATO allies, rejected any ban on Ukraine, but offering what it called a new "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
