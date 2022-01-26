WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban-backed women's rally demands West unfreeze Afghanistan's assets
Around 100 Afghan women have gathered in front of the abandoned US embassy in Kabul, calling on Washington to open access to $9.5 billion in Afghanistan central bank assets.
Taliban-backed women's rally demands West unfreeze Afghanistan's assets
Some wielded placards reading: "We Afghan women support the Islamic Emirate," referring to the name given by the Taliban for its regime. / AFP
January 26, 2022

Many Afghan women have rallied in Kabul in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters looked on as around 100 women — many wearing all-covering burqas — gathered in front of the abandoned US embassy in the Afghan capital.

Some wielded placards reading: "We Afghan women support the Islamic Emirate," referring to the name given by the Taliban for its regime.

Banners also called on Washington to open access to $9.5 billion in Afghanistan central bank assets, which it froze when the group seized power following a hasty withdrawal of US-led forces last year.

"The US should immediately release the money of Afghanistan," said Basri Deedar, a principal of a girls' school and an organiser of the rally.

Since the Taliban returned to office, foreign aid representing about 80 percent of the country's budget stopped and more than half of the population faces hunger this winter, according to the United Nations.

READ MORE: Afghans sell organs for living amid starvation

Aid and women's rights

Wednesday's demonstration was held the day after a Taliban delegation wrapped up a landmark visit to Norway, seeking aid to tackle the humanitarian crisis.

It was the first visit the Taliban made to a European country since seizing power.

During discussions in Oslo, Western officials clearly linked the resumption of aid to the Taliban's treatment of women.

"The international community should not use women's rights as an excuse to harass Afghans," claimed Deedar.

"Those who act against the Islamic and national values of the country are not representatives of Afghan women."

Meanwhile, Taliban members have forcefully dispersed protests by women demanding equal treatment.

Last week two women activists who had been protesting against the Taliban went missing from their homes. The Taliban has denied detaining them.

Women's rights were trampled during the groups first regime from 1996 to 2001, and while promising a softer brand of rule this time they have introduced tightening restrictions on travel, work and education.

READ MORE: Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Norway

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us