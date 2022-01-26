TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport resumes flights
Airport officials said that one of the airport's three runways had been cleared of snow and that de-icing work continued.
Istanbul Airport resumes flights
Istanbul Airport, one of Turkiye’s mega-projects, handled 37 million passengers last year, has become Europe's busiest for the second year running. / AA
January 26, 2022

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul has "gradually" resumed normal operations after a blizzard shut it down for a day, the head of Turkish Airlines said. 

"Flights have gradually begun returning to normal," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi tweeted on Wednesday. 

Istanbul Airport closed on Monday for the first time since it took over from the old Ataturk Airport as the global hub of Turkish Airlines in 2019.

The airport handled just a handful of flights on Tuesday, mostly allowing airborn transatlantic flights to land.

But officials said 131 domestic and international flights were due to take off and land by 1:00 pm (1000 GMT) Wednesday, helping clear a massive backlog.

Airport officials told AFP that only one of the airport's three runways had been cleared of snow and that de-icing work continued.

A blizzard that reached Istanbul last weekend paralised traffic and shut down basic services in the city of 16 million, some parts of which were covered by 85 centimetres (2.8 feet) of snow.

READ MORE: Istanbul Airport to remain closed due to heavy snow

Officials urged citizens not to use private cars unless essential. Universities were closed until Monday and buses were banned from entering or leaving the city until Wednesday morning.

Istanbul Airport, one of Turkiye’s mega-projects, handled 37 million passengers last year, has become Europe's busiest for the second year running.

READ MORE: Turkey’s Istanbul Airport continues to ride high in the world ranking

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us