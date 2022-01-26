WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
A powerful explosion hit in Greek capital Athens damaging an office block and smashing nearby storefronts as one person reportedly injured.
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.
January 26, 2022

One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early, officials and witnesses said.

One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV on Wednesday.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 metres from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Debris littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the capital disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people. 

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one buildings and have nearly brought it under control, the fire brigade said.

READ MORE:Thousands evacuated in Greece as fires continue to rage

As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene

Traffic was halted in the area.

READ MORE: In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of Greece

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us