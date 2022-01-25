WORLD
3 MIN READ
US military equipment arrives in Ukraine amid tensions with Russia
The latest shipment, including defensive equipment and munitions, is part of $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine from the United States.
US military equipment arrives in Ukraine amid tensions with Russia
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Rostislav Zemlinsky thanked the US for the aid that supports Kiev's struggle "to restore sovereignty and independence." / AA
January 25, 2022

The United States has stepped up deliveries of weapons to Ukraine with a new batch arriving in Kiev after Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed another $200 million in aid to Ukraine. 

At a ceremony for the latest shipment on Tuesday, US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien said the aid will support "Ukraine's sovereign right to self-defence."

However, "our preference is diplomacy," said Kvien amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Rostislav Zemlinsky thanked the US for the aid that supports Kiev's struggle "to restore sovereignty and independence."

The US moves are being done in tandem with actions by other NATO member governments to bolster a defensive presence in Eastern Europe.

Denmark, for example, is sending a frigate and F-16 warplanes to Lithuania; Spain is sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces, and France stands ready to send troops to Romania.

READ MORE: NATO deploys ships, jets to eastern Europe in Ukraine crisis

'No intention' to send US troops

US President Joe Biden has "no intention" to send American troops to Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"There is no intention or interest or desire by the president to send troops to Ukraine," White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

The comments come after the Pentagon announced roughly 8,500 Americans troops have been put on heightened alert in the US in case they are needed to deploy to Europe as part of NATO's Response Force.

Unveiling ways that Western allies intend to inflict "massive consequences" on Russia's economy in the event of an invasion, a senior US official also warned Moscow against using energy exports as a weapon.

"We are prepared to implement sanctions with massive consequences" that go far beyond previous measures implemented in 2014 after Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimea region, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed the threat, saying sanctions would be "heavier than anything we've ever done before."

READ MORE:Russia starts combat readiness inspection in southern military district

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us