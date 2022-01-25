WORLD
3 MIN READ
Norway willing to trade aid for human rights concessions from Taliban
Norway will press the Taliban delegation with demands including the probability of delivering humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people and for human rights to be respected.
Norway willing to trade aid for human rights concessions from Taliban
The last day of talks between the Taliban and Western diplomats has begun in Oslo with a bilateral meeting with Norwegian government officials focused largely on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. / AP
January 25, 2022

Norway has said it will present "tangible demands" in exchange for aid during talks with the Taliban in Oslo, on the last day of the group's first visit to Europe since returning to power in Afghanistan.

The demands include the possibility of providing humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people and for human rights to be respected, reported the Norwegian news agency (NTB) on Tuesday.

"We are going to place tangible demands that we can follow up on and see if they have been met", Norwegian state secretary Henrik Thune told NTB.

Norway will call for Afghan women's rights to be respected in particular, as women are still largely excluded from public-sector employment and most secondary schools for girls remain closed.

They were also expected to raise the plight of two women activists who went missing in Kabul last week after taking part in a demonstration. 

The Taliban have denied responsibility, claiming to have modernised.

READ MORE:Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Norway

Unblocking financial aid

A spokesman for the Taliban Foreign Ministry said the delegation also held bilateral talks on Tuesday with a senior French Foreign Ministry official, Bertrand Lotholary, and EU special representative Tomas Niklasson.

They view this week's meetings – held behind closed doors in a hotel near Oslo – as a step toward international recognition and the unblocking of financial aid.

"Norway providing us this opportunity is an achievement in itself because we shared the stage with the world," Foreign Minister Muttaqi said on Monday after talks with the United States, the European Union, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Norway.

No country has yet recognised the group, and Norway has insisted the talks do "not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban".

"We cannot save lives unless all the sanctions are lifted", the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, told AFP news agency before sitting down with the Taliban.

Freezing aid is "hurting the same civilians that the NATO countries spent hundreds of billions on defending until August", he said.

READ MORE: Taliban delegation to travel to Norway for aid talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us