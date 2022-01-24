WORLD
Pro-democracy protests in Sudan turn deadly once again
At least three people have been killed by security forces during demonstrations by thousands calling for civilian rule across Sudan.
Many people were seen suffering breathing difficulties while others were bleeding after being hit by tear gas canisters, an AFP News Agency correspondent said. / AFP
January 24, 2022

At least three demonstrators have been killed when Sudanese security forces fired live rounds and teargas during protests against military rule that attracted tens of thousands of people across the country.

One protester was killed after being "hit by a bullet to the head by coup forces" during protests on Monday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said. 

Another protester was killed after he "was directly hit by a live bullet to the chest," the Committee said. 

The third was killed in the city of Wad Madani, south of capital Khartoum, with bullets to the head and the shoulder.

More protesters were injured in Khartoum and the city of Omdurman.

There were also large protests in the city of Madani, where witnesses said people marched towards the house of a protester killed on Friday before heading to the state government building.

Such protests, along with barricades throughout the capital and a general strike last week, have continued since the military took power on October 25.

Some 75 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns on the protests, mainly by gunshots and tear gas canisters.

READ MORE:Sudanese forces fire tear gas as thousands rally against post-coup killings

Violence deepens

The protests were called by neighbourhood resistance committees, which advocate a stance of "no legitimacy, no negotiation, no partnership" towards the military.

One committee reported the arrest of at least four members. Another said its headquarters were raided.

"Our people are protesting peacefully and using all forms of nonviolent resistance towards a free, democratic and just country, only to be confronted by the military with the worst crimes," the group said.

A witness told Reuters news that security forces used teargas and stun grenades as protesters stood 1.2 km from the capital's presidential palace.

Sudan's authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition against demonstrators, and insist scores of security personnel have been wounded during protests.

Military leaders have said the right to peaceful protest is protected and have commissioned investigations into the bloodshed. 

The violence has deepened the deadlock between pro-democracy groups and the military leadership.

READ MORE:Sudan anti-coup rally turns deadly as security forces fire 'live bullets'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
