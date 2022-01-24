WORLD
Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US
US authorities provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.
The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.
January 24, 2022

Britain’s Supreme Court has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the right to appeal a lower court ruling to avoid extradition to the US. 

The High Court in London allowed Assange on Monday to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the US to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

READ MORE:Is Julian Assange destined to die in a US prison?

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a US extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions. 

US authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court’s decision, saying that the US promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: British court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to US

SOURCE:AP
