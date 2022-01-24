WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
The government denies rumours that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps.
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. / Reuters
January 24, 2022

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday.

Detention of president came after heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants.

Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday.

READ MORE:Gunfire heard near Burkina Faso leader's home as army revolts

Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to al Qaeda.

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. 

The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.

READ MORE: Burkina Faso denies military takeover after heavy gunfire heard at bases

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us