Ukraine has said it will continue countering pro-Russian individuals and entities aiming to destabilise the country, after the UK accused Moscow of looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The state will dismantle any "political structures that could be working to destabilise Ukraine or aid the occupiers" said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, on Sunday.

"Governments in countries allied with us have recently begun to bluntly call a spade a spade and expose certain 'friends of Russia,'" Podolyak said in written comments to AFP.

"This British information clearly follows along in this logical chain," he added.

London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services.

"For some time, Russia has seen its main strategy towards Ukraine to be the selection of specific individuals in oligarchic or political circles and the attempt to promote Russia's interests through them," Podolyak said.

Pro-Russian leader

Britain alleged this weekend it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" at a time when fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are growing.

Among those named in the plot was former MP Yevgen Murayev, who the British Foreign Office said was being considered by Russia as a possible leader of Ukraine.

Murayev said his country needed fresh leadership on a Facebook post on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian people need rule of law, peace, sound and pragmatic economic and social policies, and new political leaders," Murayev wrote.

"The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine is over," he added.

The United States said the revelations of the plot were "deeply concerning" but Moscow dismissed them as "disinformation", and urged London to "stop spreading nonsense."

Tensions have soared in recent weeks as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on Ukraine's border, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles.

