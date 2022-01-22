WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police fire tear at anti-government protest in Burkina Faso
The protesters call for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign for his government's inability to stop attacks linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh spreading across the country.
Police fire tear at anti-government protest in Burkina Faso
This is the second government crackdown on protests since November and comes after the government shut down access to Facebook last week. / AP
January 22, 2022

Security forces have fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop attacks spreading across the country.

Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou on Saturdaychanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign.

“People are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore.

Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighbouring Mali, whose citizens are angry at the West African economic regional bloc, ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions on the country after the ruling junta delayed this year’s elections.

READ MORE: Thousands of Burkina Faso schools closed in fear of militant attacks

Escalation in violence

Burkina Faso’s protest comes amid an escalation in attacks linked to Al Qaeda and the Daesh that has killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people.

The violence shows no signs of abating. Nearly 12,000 people were displaced within two weeks in December, according to the UN. 

This is the second government crackdown on protests since November and comes after the government shut down access to Facebook last week, citing security reasons, and after arresting 15 people for allegedly plotting a coup.

READ MORE: Public anger grows in Burkina Faso after a deadly massacre

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us