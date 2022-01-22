WORLD
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for third time in weeks, condition stable
Media descended on the hospital as news spread that ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.
The two-time former premier, once the world's oldest leader, has had two coronary bypass surgeries. / Reuters
January 22, 2022

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in the space of a few weeks.

The 96-year-old is in the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, a spokesperson who asked not to be named said on Saturday, without giving further details.

His condition is stable and he was responding well to treatment, his daughter Marina Mahathir said in a statement.

Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.

Ismail Sabri tweeted he also met the ex-leader's wife and that he hopes "Mahathir's family continues to stay strong".

Health problems

Mahathir was admitted about a fortnight ago after he had a procedure at the same facility, and he also spent several days there in December for a check-up.

He has had numerous heart problems over the years, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

Mahathir is one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures, having served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003. And in 2018, he led the opposition to a historic election victory that was hailed for ousting a corrupt government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia's independence in 1957.

Mahathir became the world's oldest leader at 92 for a second stint but that triumph lasted only 22 months as his government collapsed due to infighting.

But that didn't stop him, and Mahathir formed a new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the new leadership.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
