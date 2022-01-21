WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ghana explosion kills more than dozen, destroys 500 buildings
Explosion that left 17 dead and nearly 60 wounded occurred in the southwestern Apiate area between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying mining explosives, officials say.
Ghana explosion kills more than dozen, destroys 500 buildings
Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors. / TRTWorld
January 21, 2022

At least 17 people have been killed and nearly 60 injured in an explosion that devastated part of a town in western Ghana after a truck carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle.

"A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued," Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released on Thursday. 

Officials said the blast levelled 500 buildings.

The explosion occurred in Apiate between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives owned by a company called Maxam that was on route to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross.

Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley district, reported the complete devastation of the Apiate community. 

"The municipal chief executive who was also informed about the news quickly dispatched excavators to the scene to rescue trapped bodies after some buildings collapsed."

Video from the scene circulating on social media showed homes reduced to pieces of wood, with a massive crater in the earth nearby.

Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director-general of the National Disaster Management Organisation, said 500 buildings had been destroyed.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway," the police said in a statement.

Rescue operation under way 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the explosion had resulted "in the loss of lives," without giving further details.

Police were on the scene along with fire and ambulance services, he added.

"It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of the Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Authorities said most of the victims have been rescued and are at hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso municipality.

Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors, the police said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us