BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia's central bank proposes crypto ban, cites 'significant threats'
If the suggested move is adopted, it could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world.
Russia's central bank proposes crypto ban, cites 'significant threats'
Russia granted cryptocurrencies legal status in 2020, but their use in payments was never authorised. / Reuters
January 20, 2022

The Russian central bank has proposed cracking down on cryptocurrencies. 

The Bank of Russia called on Thursday for reinforcing a ban on cryptocurrency payments, prohibiting crypto-mining and tightening laws on trading virtual money.

"The use of cryptocurrencies creates significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system," a report published by the central bank said.

It added that the swift growth of cryptocurrencies is driven by "speculative demand" that leads to the forming of a "bubble".

The report added that cryptos resemble financial "pyramid schemes" because their value increases with the emergence of new players on the market.

It estimated the annual transaction volume of Russian citizens at $5 billion.

READ MORE:How the IMF and central banks are taking on cryptocurrencies

Ban calls grow louder

Russian authorities have for years criticised cryptocurrencies over fears they can be used for illegal activities and have called for regulation.

The move, if adopted, could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world.

Authorities granted cryptocurrencies legal status in 2020, but their use in payments was never authorised.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources as saying that Russia's domestic security agency, the FSB, had lobbied central bank head Elvira Nabiulina for a ban.

The FSB cited concerns over Russians frequently using the hard-to-trace transactions to support "undesirable organisations", such as opposition groups.

READ MORE:China declares all cryptocurrency-related transactions 'illegal'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us