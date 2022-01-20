TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February
Turkish President Erdogan says he hopes to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible amid rising tensions in the region.
Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February
Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region has seen more than 13,000 people killed since 2014, according to the UN, / AA
January 20, 2022

Turkiye wants peace to prevail and hopes no other negative developments happen in the region, the Turkish president has said, referring to tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“Our hope is to bring together Mr (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy as soon as possible and to ensure that they have a face-to-face meeting," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after a joint news conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan underlined that he attaches great importance to both his visit to Ukraine and Russian President Putin's visit to Turkiye.

“I have a visit to Ukraine at the beginning of next month,” he noted.

READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?

Turkiye may host OSCE

In a bid to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia, Turkiye may host the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, comprising Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

They said that Ankara devotes efforts to reduce tension at the Ukraine-Russia border and the talks on holding the next round of Trilateral Contact Group in Istanbul continue.

They, however, did not specify any date of the meeting.

The sources noted that both Russia and Ukraine favour the mediator role of Turkiye.

Russia is accused of having amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, a move that has prompted concerns by the West that Moscow could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

The Kremlin has denied Western accusations of a looming invasion, saying its forces are there for exercises.

READ MORE: US warns of 'severe, swift' response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us