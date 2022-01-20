Turkiye wants peace to prevail and hopes no other negative developments happen in the region, the Turkish president has said, referring to tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“Our hope is to bring together Mr (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy as soon as possible and to ensure that they have a face-to-face meeting," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after a joint news conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan underlined that he attaches great importance to both his visit to Ukraine and Russian President Putin's visit to Turkiye.

“I have a visit to Ukraine at the beginning of next month,” he noted.

Turkiye may host OSCE

In a bid to ease tension between Ukraine and Russia, Turkiye may host the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, comprising Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

They said that Ankara devotes efforts to reduce tension at the Ukraine-Russia border and the talks on holding the next round of Trilateral Contact Group in Istanbul continue.

They, however, did not specify any date of the meeting.

The sources noted that both Russia and Ukraine favour the mediator role of Turkiye.

Russia is accused of having amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, a move that has prompted concerns by the West that Moscow could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

The Kremlin has denied Western accusations of a looming invasion, saying its forces are there for exercises.

