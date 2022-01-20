WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead in stampede at Liberian church after street gang attack
A stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people following an attack by armed thugs.
Dozens dead in stampede at Liberian church after street gang attack
Residents who attended the event told local media the stampede began after a group of armed men rushed the crowd in an attempt to stage a robbery.
January 20, 2022

At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia.

The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 2100 GMT on Wednesday night, police spokesperson Moses Carter said.

He said the death toll was provisional and "may increase" because a number of people were in critical condition. 

One person has been arrested and an investigation is under way, he added.

Dixon Seebo, an elected representative from the poor suburb of New Kru Town where the stampede occurred, said that 11 children had been killed.

The bodies have been taken to the close-by morgue of Redemption Hospital.

President George Weah declared a three-day period of mourning and ordered an investigation, his office stated. He is expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.

READ MORE: Fire in Liberia school leaves dozens dead

 'Zogo boys'

Local media reported that robbers wielding knives and machetes attacked the worshippers.

Gathering attendee Elisabeth Wesseh told AFP that "zogo boys", a local term for young criminals, had threatened worshippers with knives at the entrance, demanding money and telephones.

"We got afraid and started rushing to the door," the 34-year-old said, adding that the doorway was too small for everyone to get through.

"While running, some people dropped and others fell on the ground and walked over them," said another attendee, Exodus Morias.

Local media said the event was a Christian prayer gathering, known in Liberia as a "crusade."

Such gatherings typically gather thousands of people in Liberia, a highly religious country where a majority of the population of five million are Christians.

A stampede at a similar prayer event in the centre of Liberia in November 2021 killed two infants, and hospitalised several others, according to local media.

READ MORE: Liberian rebel leader convicted of war crimes, cannibalism in Swiss court

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us