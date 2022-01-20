TÜRKİYE
Turkiye media mogul buys UK football club in 'dream come true' deal
Fifty-two-year-old Acun Ilicali purchases Hull City from the Egyptian-British Allam family which owned it for 11 years.
Acun Ilicali, a Turkish businessman and TV personality, reportedly spent six months working a deal to buy Hull City.
January 20, 2022

Turkish media tycoon Acun Ilicali has become a new owner of Hull City, an English football club, saying his dream to own a British football club has come true.

"I had a dream to own a football club in England. Today I am happy that my dream came true," Ilicali wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing the deal that was reportedly sealed for $27 million. 

"The acquisition has been approved and ratified by the English Football League and sees Acun Medya take full control of the club with immediate effect," Hull City said in a statement.

Ilicali, the founder of the Turkiye-based Acun Medya company, said he is happy to have fulfilled one of his "biggest dreams today."

"We are starting a beautiful journey with Hull City. We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans," the 52-year-old said.

End of Allam family era

Ehab Allam, the departing vice-chairman of Hull City, wished Ilicali and his team "the very best for the future."

"I would like to thank the Allam family for the friendship and sincerity they have shown during this process. I genuinely believe that we will achieve success with the amazing fans of this beautiful city," Ilicali said in a statement.

The Acun Medya Group was founded in 2004 and has since become a major international production company and broadcasting group.

Besides producing daytime and primetime content in Europe, South America, and North America, the company operates two national mainstream TV channels in Turkiye.

Hull City are ranked 19th in the English Championship League standings with 23 points in 25 matches.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
