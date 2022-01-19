WORLD
2 MIN READ
Activists report first death in street protests against Tunisia leader
A Tunis court, which is investigating the incident, has made no mention of whether the victim was one of those who took part in Friday's demonstration.
Activists report first death in street protests against Tunisia leader
Police used water cannons and batons against protesters on Friday, as President Kais Saied faced discontent over his seizure of governing powers. / Reuters
January 19, 2022

A Tunisian man has died in hospital from injuries inflicted by police, activists say, in what would be the first death from protests against President Kais Saied's assumption of extra powers.

A Tunis court investigating the death said the man, found in a coma on Mohamed V Street in the capital, was taken to the hospital on Friday and died on Wednesday. 

A court statement made no mention of whether the man was one of the demonstrators.

The court said the man's body bore no visible signs of violence and would be handed to forensic examiners to determine cause of death. An investigation had been opened, it added.

There was no immediate comment from the interior ministry.

READ MORE:Tunisian police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse anti-Saied protest

'Serious injuries'

On Friday, police deployed water cannons and batons against protesters who defied a Covid-19 ban on gatherings, as Saied faced growing discontent over his suspension of parliament last July and subsequent rule by decree.

"Ridha Bouziane, who took part in the January 14 protest, died in a hospital in the capital after suffering serious injuries as a result of the excessive violence by police in the demonstration," the Citizens Against the Coup coalition said.

Samir Dilou and Samir Ben Amor, lawyers for arrested protesters, also said Bouziane died due to police violence, though no more specifics were given.

Saied has said he will uphold all freedoms during a transitional period to a new constitution later this year.

READ MORE:HRW: Tunisia using 'repressive' laws to suppress criticism against Saied

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us