WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia completes Kazakhstan pullout, forces on high alert
Kazakhstan security forces have deployed on several places in downtown of Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty amid fresh protests calls.
Russia completes Kazakhstan pullout, forces on high alert
The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. / Reuters
January 19, 2022

A Russia-led military contingent has completed its withdrawal from Kazakhstan after unprecedented clashes in the Central Asian state. 

"The peacekeeping operation carried out in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been completed," Russia's Andrei Serdyukov, who headed the mission of the six-member military bloc led by Moscow, told Russian agencies on Wednesday.

Security forces blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a Reuters news agency correspondent reported from the scene.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty.

On Wednesday, a group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, said it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country of 19 million.

A Kazakh court has ruled Ablyazov's political movement, Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, was extremist.

Police in Almaty said they were carrying out an "anti-terrorist operation".

READ MORE:Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us