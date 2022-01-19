WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest
Central Asian country lifts security measures in capital Nur Sultan and largest metropolis Almaty, officials say, more than two weeks after protests over fuel hike snowballed into nationwide turbulence.
Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest
Protests in an oil and gas-rich nation of 19 million began on January 2 in a small western town over the near-doubling of fuel prices. / AA Archive
January 19, 2022

Kazakhstan has ended a state of emergency it declared on January 5 as the Central Asian country returns to routine life following a week of unrest that left hundreds dead and brought a regional bloc’s peacekeepers to the country's streets.

The end of the emergency measures on Tuesday brought life back to normal, especially in the national capital Nur Sultan, the country's largest metropolis Almaty, and the provinces of Atyrau, Jambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau.

Security measures on the streets were lifted, along with a curfew imposed at certain hours. Restrictions on travel into and out of cities were also lifted.

Presidential press spokesperson Berik Uali said in a statement that order and peace have been ensured throughout Kazakhstan.

READ MORE:Kazakh ex-president stresses 'no conflict among elite'

Fuel price protests

Protests in Kazakhstan, an oil and gas-rich nation of 19 million, began on January 2 in a small western town over the near-doubling of fuel prices.

But they quickly spread across the vast country, growing into a general protest against the government and turning into violent riots that killed over 220 people. 

More than 4,300 people were injured, and thousands have been detained by authorities.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who blamed "armed gangs" and "foreign terrorists" for violence, turned to a Russia-led military bloc for help, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan soon arrived and backed the Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.

READ MORE:How will Western investments fare in Kazakhstan after the unrest?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us