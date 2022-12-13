December 13, 2022
Shelling in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine sparks market fire
In Ukraine, Russia continues to bombard towns in the south and east. At least two civilians were killed in Kherson and thousands are still without power in Odessa. G7 leaders held a conference call on Monday, agreeing to more military support for Ukraine, with a focus on air defence. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #donetsk #airdefence #ukraine
