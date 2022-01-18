WORLD
Deadly suicide blast strikes near Somali military base
Cafe patrons, who included both soldiers and civilians, were sipping tea when a man in an explosive vest detonated at a tea shop opposite a Somali military training camp in capital Mogadishu.
Tuesday's strike by Al Shabab comes just days after the terror group carried out a suicide bombing targeting government spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.
January 18, 2022

At least four people have been killed and 10 others injured in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after an Al Shabab suicide bomber blew himself up in a tea shop just outside a military base.

Patrons, who included both soldiers and civilians, were sipping tea when the bomber blew himself up on Tuesday, according to state-run Somali National News Agency.

One resident, Ahmed Ismail, said he heard the blast but that when he ran towards the scene to find out what had happened he was blocked by soldiers.

"The explosion destroyed the kiosk and the entire area is chaotic," said another witness Mohamed Yare.

The teashop in Mogadishu is frequented by new recruits from the Nacnaca training camp.

Terror group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terror attack

Abdirahman Adan, a police officer stationed near the scene, confirmed the casualties, adding that they were taken to hospital.

The attack came just two days after Somalia’s government spokesman was injured in a bombing in Mogadishu also claimed by Al Shabab.

In addition, in October, a suicide bomber targeted the same area, killing at least 10 people.

Al Shabab wants to topple Somalia's central government and establish its own rule.

The terror group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 after an offensive by an African Union force, but still controls vast swathes of rural Somalia from where it launches regular attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
