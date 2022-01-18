WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN expresses ‘deep concern’ over escalating conflict in Yemen
The United Nations has called on all parties to assure civilian protection under international law obligations after new air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition killed at least five civilians in Sanaa.
UN expresses ‘deep concern’ over escalating conflict in Yemen
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition forces announced that they are carrying out air strikes on Sanaa in response to the latest attacks on Abu Dhabi. / AP
January 18, 2022

The United Nations' human rights office has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in Yemen, urging all sides to ensure the safety of civilians.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani, on Tuesday condemned recent air strikes that left several civilians dead.

“Overnight, air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital, Sanaa, are reported to have left at least five civilians dead,” Shamdasani said at a UN press conference in Geneva.

According to preliminary information, those killed were five members of the same family, including two women and a child, when a house was hit in the Ma’in district on Monday.

Two other women and a child were reported to have been injured, said the UN official.

“These attacks on Abu Dhabi’s international airport and a nearby industrial area were reported to have left three civilians dead,” said Shamdasani, adding that the conflict in Yemen has intensified in 2022.

“Amid this escalation, we call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects, in line with their obligations under international law,” said Shamdasani.

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition strikes kill over a dozen in Yemen's Sanaa

Reported air strikes

Shamdasani said that figures collected by the Human Rights Office indicate that there have been 839 air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition so far in January alone, compared to 1,074 over the course of last year.

In December, she said that some 16 drone strikes, 12 ballistic missiles, and three other projectiles were fired by the Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi territory.

In January, reports indicated 10 drone strikes toward Saudi Arabia.

The latest Saudi air strikes followed missile and drone attacks on Monday claimed by Houthis on the United Arab Emirates, a coalition partner of Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE:Deadly 'drone strike' hits UAE as Houthis announce military operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us