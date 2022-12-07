December 7, 2022
Can Trump stand for office again after company's tax fraud conviction?
Donald Trump's real-estate company has been found guilty of tax fraud. It's the latest blow to the former president who's already announced his plans to run for office again. Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations. Political strategist Fred Hicks explains. #TrumoOrganization #taxfraud #DonaldTrump
