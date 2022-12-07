Democratic US Senator Warnock beats Trump-backed rival Walker

In the US, incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock has won the hotly-contested Senate run-off election in the state of Georgia. He's been locked in a tight race against former American football star and Trump-backed Republican, Herschel Walker. The vote determines who will take the last seat in the Senate. Ali Mustafa has more. #georgiarunoff #RaphaelWarnock #HerschelWalker