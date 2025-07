Children: the victims of PKK terror attacks

The PKK has been waging a deadly terror campaign against Türkiye for the past four decades and has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people. The group — recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, the UK, the EU and Türkiye — has also earned an infamous moniker in Türkiye: 'Baby Killers.' Here's why. #Terrorist #PKK #Türkiye